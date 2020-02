Troopers released security camera images of the robbery suspects

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for two men after an armed robbery in Susquehanna County.

It happened before 11 p.m. Monday at the Pump and Pantry on Route 92 in Lenox Township.

Troopers said the men showed a weapon and got away with cash in a small, light-colored SUV.