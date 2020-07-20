Armed man shot by troopers in Susquehanna County

State Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between Edward Bentler and another man Sunday.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — State Police tell us that a man was shot at a boat launch off Harmony Road in Susquehanna County near Hallstead.

State Police say they came across Edward Bentler when the man called 911.

A first responder knocked on Bentler's window and noticed a gun in his lap. The first responder then called state troopers.

The responding trooper approached the vehicle and asked the man to get out.

The man came out holding a gun and the trooper asked him to put the gun down and he didn't comply.

Troopers ended up shooting the man.

State Police say this incident stemmed from a fight between Bentler and another man yesterday afternoon.

"Bentler ended up beating this gentleman up and stealing a 22 rifle. He left in a pickup truck and it was at that point that his ex-girlfriend called and said that he took her pickup truck and at that time troopers investigated it and put out a warrant for his arrest for robbery and stolen vehicle," said trooper Robert Urban.

Edward Bentler was taken to the hospital with injuries but State Police say the man should recover.