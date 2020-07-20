Armed man shot by troopers in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — State Police tell us that a man was shot at a boat launch off Harmony Road in Susquehanna County near Hallstead.
State Police say they came across Edward Bentler when the man called 911.
A first responder knocked on Bentler's window and noticed a gun in his lap. The first responder then called state troopers.
The responding trooper approached the vehicle and asked the man to get out.
The man came out holding a gun and the trooper asked him to put the gun down and he didn't comply.
Troopers ended up shooting the man.
State Police say this incident stemmed from a fight between Bentler and another man yesterday afternoon.
"Bentler ended up beating this gentleman up and stealing a 22 rifle. He left in a pickup truck and it was at that point that his ex-girlfriend called and said that he took her pickup truck and at that time troopers investigated it and put out a warrant for his arrest for robbery and stolen vehicle," said trooper Robert Urban.
Edward Bentler was taken to the hospital with injuries but State Police say the man should recover.
This is a developing story. We will bring you more information on later editions of Newswatch 16.