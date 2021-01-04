April Fool's Day is 'snow' joke

Mother Nature had jokes of her own for April Fool's, leaving the ground white across much of our area Thursday morning and people agreed it wasn't funny.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — If you looked out your window this morning and saw snow covering the ground, you may have thought you were warped back to winter.

Nearly 3 inches of snow covered the ground near Montrose Thursday morning, wiping away what would still be brown.

Others were starting their day in Great Bend cleaning the wet snow off their cars with the snow brushes they thought they could have put away.

"I'm glad it's not a lot of snow. I was hearing anywhere from three to six inches to six to twelve inches. I'm like no, winter's over," Scott Kutney said.

The snow glistening in the sun was a beautiful sight for those that enjoy it.

We were just seeing glimpses of spring, with flowers blooming and warmer temperatures, and Irene McCarthy says when she saw the snow in her backyard she wasn't happy she had to dig the winter clothes back out.

"I've got my hand warmers in my gloves to keep my fingers warm." "Did you think you'd have to pull those out in April?" "Well no! No because I'm down. I had to buy some more," Irene said.

It's a tale of two seasons when there's snow covering flowers trying to bloom and many people we spoke to think this joke from Mother Nature is not very funny.

"Well it is a joke because we were looking for the constant nice weather," said Irene.

"No, it's not wanted after January," Joan Haskell said.

"Winter should just learn to stay in winter and not exceed its boundaries anymore. It's gotta learn the friend zone," said Scott.