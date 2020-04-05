Adopt-A-Senior Program pairs community members with high school seniors for surprises

Many high school seniors are missing out on special memories because of the coronavirus and one community in Susquehanna County is rallying to support its seniors.

LANESBORO, Pa. — When you drive through many of our communities, like those in Susquehanna County, Class of 2020 signs are posted in yards to recognize and support those graduating this year, but members of the Susquehanna Organization and Business Alliance (SOBA) felt that wasn't enough for this year's senior class at Susquehanna Community High School.

"We decided to do the Adopt A Senior program just to brighten their days and to bring some of that fun back that they're missing through senior year being cut short like this," said Erika Mills of the Susquehanna Organization and Business Alliance.

A page was started on Facebook for Susquehanna parents or family members to post their senior's photo and write a short bio about them, including some of their favorite things and a general location of where they live.

We caught up one adopter taking part in the program delivering a gift to the porch of Susquehanna Community High School senior Amanda Iveson.

"Honestly, that was so nice. It's just good to know that people in the community want to help support everybody because right now, it's really hard," said Iveson.

The Adopt A Senior program is a fun way to surprise the seniors of the Class of 2020 at Susquehanna Community High School, giving them an experience like any other senior class would.

"I'm so shocked with how everyone is our community has reached out to this group. Every day I see another senior being adopted. I think some are even up to six or seven people that adopted them. It's really nice to see," said Melissa Dubas.

"Another family that adopted me came and dropped off coffee and a coloring book. It was really nice to also see people for once after four or five weeks or whatever it's been so far."