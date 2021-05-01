A thank you for first responders in Montrose

Local heroes received cards, free food, and even a free pin.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Real-life heroes received a big "thank you" on Saturday in Susquehanna County.

Community members came together to throw a heroes celebration in Montrose.

Organizers say it's their way of showing appreciation for local law enforcement, medical personnel, and firefighters.

At Memorial Park, kids made thank you cards for first responders. There was free food, and local heroes even got a free pin.

"It's nice to see the community come out and show their support for us. They always see us around town, comment on social media stuff, but it's nice to see them come out and talk to them and meet people," said Mike Rosin with the United Fire Company.