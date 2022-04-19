A foot of snow fell in Susquehanna County

Snow overnight caused power outages for more than half of the homes and businesses in the county.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The blinking light on Route 29 in Dimock had no power, and it was the same story for more than half of the homes and businesses in Susquehanna County.

The overnight storm pummeled the northern tier with heavy, wet snow bringing down trees and many utility lines.

It made it hard for Jim Hanjaras to get home to Springville after driving a tractor-trailer all night.

"It's worse up this way," explained Hanjaras. "Down (Interstate) 81 South, it was just rain, coming back up from Frackville up and started to snow, and at P&G, it was bad. Had to pick up a load up there, but there's trees down everywhere. That heavy snow, it demolishes these trees that are weak."

Folks farther north in Montrose tell Newswatch 16 they were not prepared for a storm like this.

"I had the snowblower put away. I had my boots put away, had the shovels put away, got my lawnmowers out there on the trailers with covers over them with 15 inches of snow on top," said Rick Goff of Montrose.

The EMA coordinator in Susquehanna County tells Newswatch 16 that the power outages are sporadic all over the county. Some buildings on the main drag have power, but the courthouse and jail nearby are running on a generator.

"Half the buildings don't have power. It doesn't bother me. I just smile and take pictures," laughed Orlene Care,y while she was on a walk with her dog in Montrose.

"I'm loving it; beautiful last night watching it come down. Yeah, it was nice," said Ron Shronk of Montrose.

The EMA coordinator tells Newswatch 16 that it could be two to three days before many homes and businesses have power restored. EMA might be setting up warming shelters depending on the low temperatures overnight.

Thousands are also without power across the area Tuesday.

For the most up-to-date information on the outage, check out these outage maps:

Important links: