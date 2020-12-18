A different kind of opening day at Elk Mountain

While there are some restrictions in place due to COVID-19, getting out in the fresh air and hitting the slopes was a taste of normalcy for many skiers today.

UNION DALE, Pa. — The first big snow of the season couldn't have come at a better time for skiers here at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Susquehanna County.

"The snow's really good, the conditions are great. After that big storm yesterday, they tilled all the powder in, and now the snow's just super fluffy and light it's great," said Paul Beardell from Delaware.

Opening day of ski season might look a little different this time, but social distancing and skiing often go hand in hand anyway.

"Just by the nature of the sport itself, considering the fact that you're wearing something on your feet that's probably 5 feet long, people generally wear masks anyway, so by the nature of the sport, that kind of takes care of itself," said Bob DeLuca, Director of Marketing for Elk Mountain.

The big changes this year include restrictions inside the lodge and around the ski lifts.

But for many people we talked to, getting back on the mountain is worth any small sacrifice.

"It's good to be back out here, back with a sense of normality," said Casey Congdon of Union Dale.

"Yeah, coming out on the first day is kind of a yearly tradition for us," said her friend Annie Johnson of Clarks Summit.

"Elk is like a second home for me in the winter. It's kind of just where I stay the whole time," said Paul Beardell.

"It makes your leg muscles get strong! And it's fun," said Elizabeth Deriancho of Waverly.