120-year-old diploma found in picture frame

The historic document was given to Grace Brennan from the Laurel Hill Academy in Susquehanna County on June 28, 1900.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Tim and Robin Truex have lived most of their adult lives in Susquehanna County. Robin lived with her grandparents for many years nearby in the village of Brandt. A picture hung on the wall of her grandparents' bedroom for years until they died. The picture was then passed on to Robin. It had seen some wear and tear over the years, and Robin wanted to fix it. Little did she know what they'd find next.

"I tilted it on its side to look and see how bad it was and when I did, I happened to notice it looked like there was something in between the picture."

When she pulled out the paper behind the picture, she was amazed to find a diploma given to Grace Brennan from the Laurel Hill Academy on June 28, 1900.

"I showed it to my husband, and I said we should find the owners. Maybe if you put it out on Facebook, someone will know these people and give them a part of their history."

Tim posted a photo of the diploma on Facebook, hoping someone would recognize the 120-year-old achievement.

"I got one comment on Facebook that there was a Brennan that was a teacher in the high school and it's hard to locate because the school isn't open, but they were going to try to contact that person and see if it might be a relative, but I haven't heard anything," Tim said.

The Laurel Hill Academy has been closed for many years, but some people are still around who graduated from the academy. The Truexs hope to give the Brennan family tree a new branch of its history.

"Find the owners or some relatives of theirs if they want it. I would want it if it was my great-great-grandparent or something just for nostalgia reasons."