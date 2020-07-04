Surprise! It's trout season in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Trout season in Pennsylvania is officially underway.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission opened the season Tuesday morning.
The surprise opening of the season is intended to discourage concentrated gatherings of people that may have occurred on the traditional opening day, to minimize intrastate and interstate travel, and to reduce the threat of illegal poaching in waters that have already been stocked, the commission said in a release.
Anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Governor Tom Wolf’s Stay-at-Home Order regarding COVID-19.