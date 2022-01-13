'Superload' set to slow traffic on area interstates

The giant trailer is traveling from New York State through our area and out to the western part of Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Expect delays on Interstates 81 and 80 as a slow-moving superload passes through northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

It left New York State Wednesday night and is being transported on Interstate 81 south then to Interstate 80 west.

From there, the 294-ton load measuring 213 feet long will head to its final destination northwest of Pittsburgh.

PennDOT says to expect traffic stoppages and delays.

Most of the journey is expected to take place at night and be completed by next Friday, January 21.

Department updates on the superload's travel can be followed on social media with the #PAsuperload22 hashtag.

