Summertime traditions: Local church picnics return

The entertainment, raffles, food, and more are back this summer! Community and church fundraisers are bringing back their traditions after the health crisis.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Christ the King Parish Summer Picnic in Archbald is a summertime tradition for many, but last year, like so many other events, it was canceled because of the pandemic.

This week, it is back.

“This brings us back to life in a sense, and we do this acknowledging so much of what has been lost," said Rev. Brian Clarke of the parish.

The picnic is a major fundraiser for the parish, drawing about a thousand people per day over three days.

Organizers said they are happy not only for the revenue it will bring but the sense of community, too.

“We’re thrilled to be back and to be providing this picnic for everyone, and we’re looking forward to getting together put the past behind us," said picnic chair Chris Tomaszewski.

Organizers said they have been overwhelmed with help.

The volunteers for this church picnic started prepping months ago: first making one of the most popular items: pierogis, almost 10,000 of them.

They hope this picnic can be a celebration after such a long and difficult year.

“You know from the dust we pick ourselves up, and we can finally say as we dust ourselves off," said Rev. Clarke.

The picnic in Archbald runs this week: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.