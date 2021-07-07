Summer tutors in high demand

Tutors throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania are busy this summer, getting plenty of calls for help.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This summer, school districts throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania are offering help: programs to help bridge those learning gaps from this past year, which for many, was an especially tough one because of the health crisis.

“We have kids who have gaps in their learning, and you know, some kids excelled at virtual learning; other students struggled. We are trying to step in to identify those gaps and fill those gaps," said Laura Malone of Clarks Summit.

In addition to summer school, teachers and tutors like Laura Malone have been getting lots of calls for help.

They said many parents are anxious to help their kids get back on track and ready for the fall.

“I’m hearing from all different types of parents from children who didn’t have a preschool experience to middle school parents. I’m seeing a need across the board.”

Malone specializes in helping kids with their reading skills. She says this summer should be all about helping kids improve and feel better about themselves.

“We want our kids coming to school confident. We want them to feel good about themselves. We want them to have a great school year because this year was far from ordinary for all of us.”