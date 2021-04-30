Summer school programs aimed to help cut learning curve

Summer school programs may be getting a boost this year, aimed at helping kids bridge those COVID-19 learning gaps.

YATESVILLE, Pa. — Education experts say it has been a difficult school year for many. Health concerns, virtual learning, and more may have caused what they call learning gaps.

Kids may need a bit of an academic boost this summer.

There is some government funding aimed at helping schools fund those sorts of programs this year.

Districts like Pittston Area are offering special summer sessions to help kids get on track.

The Goddard Schools are private education schools across the country.

They are offering summer programs as well.

“It’s great to see early childhood education receive the kind of focus and attention from the government, from states, and local municipalities. All children should have an opportunity to learn in environments that are safe, that are nurturing, that are supportive," said Dennis Maple, chairman of Goddard Systems, Inc.

Educators and child learning experts say families should start considering whether they need and want summer programs.

“They really crave this interaction with their peers and teachers, and so summer learning is a way for them to sort of slowly get back into their rhythm. So that sets them up for a really positive experience," said creative thinking and child development expert Dr. Helen Hadani.

Education officials say summer school does not have to be something to dread. Programs can be fun and interactive, something to help kids socialize and learn at the same time.

“I think the real key is figuring out what they enjoy doing and then giving them the opportunity to do that and learn as they’re having fun," said Maple.