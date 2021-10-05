Summer camps making a comeback

Summer camps are making a comeback. After many cancellations last year due to the pandemic, many are back in action this year.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Art camps, sports camps, theater camps, and more – so many of those camps that had to close last summer because of the health crisis are back this year, not all of them, but many.

“I think it makes summertime more fun, I think it gives you an opportunity to learn something new, and I think overall it’s just going to be great," said Alicia Marshall of Macaroni Kid Scranton.

And while things will not be exactly the same because of health guidelines, camp organizers said the kids are coming.

Families said things are starting to feel a little more normal.

“He’s so excited to see his camp friends, so you know it makes it lighter, and it lets him be a kid again. He’s outside, he’s swimming and boating, and he’s having fun; he’s off the computer, trying to remain a little normal because he’s been going to camp for years. It’s a little bit of normalcy for him," said Carolyn Otto of Dunmore about her son.

For parents who have worries about how camp staff may be keeping things safe this summer, the advice is to reach out and ask.

“I always encourage parents to reach out to the camps as well if they want to ask more detailed questions if they want to ask what exactly is in place for Covid restrictions," said Marshall.

