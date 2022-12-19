Three charged after death of newborn

Three people face involuntary manslaughter and other charges after a newborn died without proper medical care in January.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — The state attorney general announced the arrests of Amy and Drew Hoenigke and Brigette Meckes on Monday.

Officials say the Hoenigke's child was born at home back in January, and Brigette Meckes assisted with the birth but was not licensed to practice medical care.

According to the attorney general, shortly after the birth, the baby showed signs of distress and, without proper medical care, died two days later.

The three are charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and more in Sullivan County.