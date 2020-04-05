Sullivan County looking forward to Friday

There's excitement in the air in one rural community, after the governor announced it's on the list of counties that can begin the reopening process.

DUSHORE, Pa. — Sullivan County is always a pretty quiet place, but with storefronts closed and people urged to stay at home, it's practically been silent.

Starting this Friday, the county will begin to come back to life.

It's one of 24 counties that Governor Wolf is allowing to enter the "yellow phase" of the reopening process.

"A lot of people are looking forward to it I think there's a lot of people with cabin fever, just climbing the walls and wanting to get out and do things," said Andrew Bohensky of Dushore.

With only one confirmed case in the entire county, the governor's announcement didn't exactly come as a surprise.

"We've been watching it, so we thought we would be on the list. We knew we would be on the list," said Kim Frank.

Kim Frank owns Jolly Trolley in Dushore.

Half of her business is a restaurant, which has been surviving on take-out service.

"We are really a town where we stop and we talk to everybody. So we're kinda anxious to be able to do that again. It's gonna bring a lot of people out and we're gonna be very happy to see everybody," said Frank.

While some business owners can hardly wait to open their doors back up, others are more hesitant.

"I am very nervous about the virus now coming in to here and with elderly family, it's just not worth it to me," said Candella Shaffer, owner of KNC Furniture.

Candella Shaffer owns KNC Furniture just outside of Dushore.

The store will remain closed until further notice.

Shaffer says she doesn't think she'd be able to follow CDC guidelines if she were to reopen on Friday.

"One customer per employee; I'm a one-man show, my business is 1500 square feet. People that go out antiquing, co-ops, that kind of stuff, they don't go one person at a time," said Shaffer.