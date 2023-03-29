Trout season stocking in Sullivan County

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock waterways with more than three million trout this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHUNK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is gearing up for the start of trout season by stocking hundreds of waterways across the state.

Jeremy Yohe is a Waterways Conservation Officer for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

He, along with nearly a dozen volunteers in the Loyalsock State Forest, are stocking creeks with trout.

"Today, we are stocking some trout that is raised at our Tylersville Hatchery. We are stocking three streams today. Elk Creek, King's Creek, and Hoagland Branch," Yohe said.

The agency will stock Pennsylvania waterways with more than three million trout this year.

"This stream section is a lot of Rainbow Trout, and there is also some Golden Rainbow which a lot of people call Palominos, it is a trophy trout. It helps with license sales and gets people excited for the season," Yohe said.

This is all in preparation for trout season, which begins this weekend.

"Trout season in Pennsylvania opens in Pennsylvania on April 1st this year, it is a Saturday. It is a little bit earlier than in the past, over the past few years, we have moved that up," Yohe added.

Before you head out to fish, you need to make sure you have the proper documentation to do so.

"Any adult 16 and over needs to have a trout stamp accompanying their Pennsylvania fishing license," said Yohe.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.