x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

sullivan-county

Former Sullivan County sheriff's deputy admits to embezzlement

Investigators said the money was taken over the course of seven years.
Credit: WNEP
Image from LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Pa. — A former sheriff's deputy has admitted stealing nearly $200,000 from the sheriff's office while she was on the job in Sullivan County.

Mary Handzus, 63, of Laporte, pleaded guilty to embezzlement last month. Investigators say she took the money over the course of nearly seven years between March of 2012 and January of last year.

Authorities did not say how Handzus stole the money.

As part of a plea agreement, Handzus has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of "embezzlement from programs receiving federal funds." The plea includes an agreement to pay back the money. The agreement was signed in January.