Former Sullivan County sheriff's deputy admits to embezzlement

LAPORTE, Pa. — A former sheriff's deputy has admitted stealing nearly $200,000 from the sheriff's office while she was on the job in Sullivan County.

Mary Handzus, 63, of Laporte, pleaded guilty to embezzlement last month. Investigators say she took the money over the course of nearly seven years between March of 2012 and January of last year.

Authorities did not say how Handzus stole the money.