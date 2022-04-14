More jobs coming to Sullivan County

Unity Lab, a manufacturer of commercial washing machines, is looking to add more than 60 new employees.

DUSHORE, Pa. — Unity Lab manufactures large-scale commercial washing machines.

The company based in New England is now moving its headquarters to Sullivan County.

"It gives us the opportunity to sell new products but it also gives us a huge facility to grow into and so, for us, to be able to start putting money to work and building a plant is very important to us and that is why we are here," said Jonathan Benjamin, co-founder, and CEO of Unity Lab.

The company operates out of this 70,000-plus square foot manufacturing plant near Dushore.

The plant used to be home to Hoffman New Yorker, a leader in steam press manufacturing.

Officials from the Governor's Action Team stopped by the plant to check it out, as the state announced a $340,000 investment in the company.

"It is to help them renovate this building and also provide resources to train current and new employees," said Brent Vernon, executive director of Pennsylvania Governor's action team.

The plant currently employs around 30 people.

Unity Lab has already started production in Sullivan County and it is looking to add to its workforce.

The company will need to add welders, assemblers, sales team members and more.

"It is going to be at least 60 jobs, if not more, in the next year or so. Then from there, the sky is the limit. We see tremendous potential," added Benjamin.

Unity Lab supplies washing machines to more than 600 clients across the United States. It also plans to continue Hoffman's steam press manufacturing and will provide repairs to existing clients.

"We will have the ability to do technical support and video-based support from Sullivan County. Then as needed we have a network of technical support folks out in the field that can work and support needs that are required if something goes beyond what we can do on a remote basis."

The company plans to start hiring and training new employees within the coming months.