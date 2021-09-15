Flash flooding downs trees, closes road in Sullivan County

Heavy rain on Wednesday evening caused Muncy Creek to overflow.

SONESTOWN, Pa. — Crews worked to clear trees off the street on Nordmont Road in Sonestown in Sullivan County.

Heavy rain on Wednesday evening caused nearby Muncy Creek to overflow.

Bryan Dunlop was driving through; he has a cabin on this street, higher in elevation.

"It was crazy because up at the top of the hill, it's like nothing is going on but down here in the valley, it's like high water, flooding," Dunlop said.

Even hours after the storm pushed through, the water on the creek was still moving rapidly.

"It was very quick. It was like here and gone. Just here and gone and pounded, I don't know how many inches but it was a lot," Dunlop said.

This is not the first time it has flooded on the back road in Sullivan County.

Back in 2018, people here had to leave their homes because Muncy Creek overflowed.

"It's devastating. It's like these people down here take a beating, I mean, they are getting flooded all the time down here," Dunlop said.

The road was shut down for several hours Wednesday evening but it was cleared by the end of the night.