Eagles Mere Inn recognized as historic hotel

The Eagles Mere Inn is one of more than 300 hotels in the country to be deemed historic by Historic Hotels of America.

EAGLES MERE, Pa. — In the quaint borough of Eagles Mere in Sullivan County sits one of the most historic hotels in our area. Opened in 1887, the Eagles Mere Inn has offered lodging and other resources to guests from all over.

"It was built by A.C. Little, who was building cottages up here in Eagles Mere, and today it runs as a 17-room inn with dining for over 200 people," said Richard Lobach Jr., the innkeeper.

Earlier this month, the Eagles Mere Inn on Mary Avenue was recognized by the Historic Hotels of America. An organization that strives to preserve the history of older hotels and inns.

"Our primary mission is to increase the recognition, celebration of some of the finest historic hotels, inns, and other lodging establishments," said Larry Horwitz of Historic Hotels of America.

"All 17 rooms are named after historic people, places, and events. The walls are adorned with historic pictures from the 40s as well as from the late 1800s," said Lobach.

The group has recognized just over 300 hotels in America for their history. An official with Historic Hotels of America explained why the Eagles Mere Inn was accepted into its prestigious group.

"At one point, there were dozens or more lodging establishments around Eagles Mere Lake, and now it is the only one left. It is the successor of what was Hotel Lewis, and now it is known as Eagles Mere," said Horwitz.

Lobach, who also happens to be the mayor of the borough, says the inn has been a hotspot destination this year.

"Business this year is just booming compared to pre-COVID conditions. Years ago, we did maybe 60 percent occupancy, and right now, we are doing over 80 percent in the month of July," said Lobach.