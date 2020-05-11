Student teachers learn through tough times

Student teachers all over northeastern and central PA are doing their best to learn right now. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky has more on how they're doing.

TAYLOR, Pa. — They are training to be future teachers in school districts throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania, but they are doing it in the midst of a pandemic.

Some are in classrooms with students, some are at home teaching online, and some are doing a combination of the two.

“It’s really tough, especially when they don’t turn on their cameras and a lot of the time, school districts are not making them, and that’s their privacy and school district policy, but it’s hard not to see the student’s face when you’re doing a lecture or giving a lesson on something that might be hard for them or difficult to understand," said Ben Turrano of Bloomsburg University who is student teaching in the Hazleton Area School District.

Many student-teaching schedules have been cut back; what usually happens in 16 weeks, in some cases, is now shortened to 12 weeks.

Student teachers say their mentors are doing their best by trying to educate kids during a tough time and train student teachers, too.

"We’re using a lot of technology, and I think that is a huge advancement that people are getting used to now," said student teacher Gabrielle Wellicka of Riverside Elementary West. "It’s definitely different and unique, but it’s an awesome experience and I’m really grateful for it."

Those student teachers say they wish in some ways they had the experience of learning in a traditional classroom setting, but despite the challenges, they have not changed their minds about becoming teachers.

“It made me realize how much more difficult teaching was than I ever thought it would be, but I’m now more excited than ever to have my own class and my own lesson plans one day, and hopefully, be in a real classroom," said Turrano.