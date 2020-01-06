Alert: Don't throw out stimulus debit card

Go through your mail carefully.

We have an alert for any of you who haven't received your stimulus payment from the government yet: go through your mail carefully.

We are hearing from people who accidentally threw out debit cards the federal government is sending to 4 million Americans.

One viewer sent us a photo of the envelope her debit card came in, just to show how it can look like any other junk mail that may come to your house.

The return address is Money Network Cardholder Services.

The debit card itself is a blue VISA debit card with white stars on it.

These debit cards are going to 4 million Americans who didn't have bank information on record with the IRS; The Department of Treasury said it was a quick way to get money to people.

You can use this card like any other debit card, anywhere VISA cards are accepted.

You can also transfer the money to your bank account, with the number that's on the card.

If you happened to throw out your card, you can call 800-240-8100.

And these cards are not a second round of stimulus, this is just for people who didn't get their payments yet.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: