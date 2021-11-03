Still time to donate to Raise the Region

The 30-hour fundraising event runs through Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

If you are trying to decide which nonprofits to support during Raise the Region, Mommy and Me Rescue in Mount Carmel hopes you will think of 3-month-old Julie, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and poodle mix. She has a heart murmur.

"She needs heart surgery. That's going to be very expensive. That's what we're going to put it towards," Cyndee White said.

Raise the Region is a 30-hour fundraising event for nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties.

It's the ninth year for the massive event where people are encouraged to donate to the nonprofit of their choice. Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships will match donations.

Money donated to Mommy and Me Rescue will go towards Julie's heart surgery.

"If we don't get money from Raise the Region, then it's all fundraisers that we have to do. With COVID, it's very difficult to do fundraisers," White said.

Nearly 300 nonprofits are participating in this year's Raise the Region.

"Raise the Region every year, but especially this year due to the pandemic, through local donations our summer reading program can be supported fully by the community," said Ben Shemory of the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury.

The library runs a summer reading program each year. It gives kids reading incentives so they can earn free books.