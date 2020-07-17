State's Health, Education Departments issue guidelines for reopening K through 12 schools

At the very top of that list: masks must be worn by all while at schools and on buses.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state has issued recommendations for how to reopen K through 12 schools across Pennsylvania.

Since the pandemic hit in March, students and staff were forced out of their schools and haven't been able to return.



Now, as school districts are weighing whether to bring them back into the classroom and how to do so safely, the state's Departments of Health and Education issued guidelines that school officials, students, staff, and parents must follow on a daily basis.

At the very top of that list: masks must be worn by all while at schools and on buses.



"We all agree that opening schools in the fall is so very important, but it is critical to provide schools with the tools that they need to do safely,” said Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levin during a conference call with the media and Education Secretary Pedro Rivera.



Also on that list:

- Check children for symptoms before they go to school.

- Social distancing of six feet to be maintained in the classroom; using a gym or cafeteria would make that easier.

- Change class times and walking patterns.

- Serve prepackaged breakfast and lunch in classrooms.

- Limit the time and number of children on the playground.

Rosemary Boland is the president of the Scranton Teachers Union and doesn't think the recommendations are feasible.



“This six feet of distance?” said Boland. “That would mean you would have to remove all furniture from the classrooms, take out bookcases, take everything out, and just have desks.”



The Department of Education is stressing that it will be up to each school district to determine what mix of remote learning and in-class learning it feels is best.



On the Scranton School District's website, the superintendent says they are working on having both in-person and online learning in the fall.

There will be an option for online education only.



“Everyone simply wants to exhaust all possible options but we will make choices based on reality,” said Scranton School Board President Katie Gilmartin.

To read more about the Department of Education's guidelines for reopening schools, please click here.