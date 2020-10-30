State to soon start accepting LIHEAP applications

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvanians can soon apply for help to pay for home heating.
The state will begin accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program on November 2.
The program helps low-income homeowners and renters pay home heating bills.
The deadline to apply for the program ends on April 9, 2021.
Last year, the program paid out nearly $89 million in benefits to more than 312,000 households.
Paper applications can be printed online or you can request an application by phone at 1-800-692-7462.