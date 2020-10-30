State to soon start accepting LIHEAP applications

Pennsylvanians can start applying for help to pay for home heating on November 2 through April 9, 2021.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvanians can soon apply for help to pay for home heating.

The state will begin accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program on November 2.

The program helps low-income homeowners and renters pay home heating bills.

The deadline to apply for the program ends on April 9, 2021.

Last year, the program paid out nearly $89 million in benefits to more than 312,000 households.

For more information on how you can apply, click here.