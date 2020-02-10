State police: Two children missing from Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — State police are searching for two children missing from Berks County.
Troopers say 4-year-old Mya Rollman and 3-year-old Nathan Rollman were last seen with 29-year-old Zachary Rollman in Mohnton Borough.
According to investigators, Zachary Rollman was driving a 2016 black Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Pennsylvania Registration ZNF-0964.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
