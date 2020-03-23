State police to enforce Governor Wolf's order

Monday, March 23, at 8 a.m., is when the state starts enforcing its ban on non-life sustaining businesses.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf is ordering all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8 a.m., March 23, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Enforcement actions against businesses that do not close physical locations will begin at that time as well.

Governor Wolf said he believes he has the authority to order the shutdown.

"Again, I'm not a lawyer, but I doubt that there is any question whether those powers exist. I think it is a fair question that this crisis rises to the level where those powers are necessary," said Governor Wolf.

Wolf went on to say our democracy needs to have the ability to respond to a crisis.

Non-life sustaining businesses were to close Thursday at 8 p.m., but Governor Wolf granted the extension until Monday.

In extenuating circumstances, special exemptions will be granted to businesses that are supplying or servicing health care providers.

Below is a list of non-life-sustaining businesses:

Gov. Wolf's original order is here.

A video statement from Gov. Wolf is here.

Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine's order is here.