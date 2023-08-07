State Police: Three dead, multiple injured after bus crash in Dauphin County

Interstate 81 southbound is currently shut down between Exits 77 and 72, as crews work to clean and clear the scene.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say three people are dead and multiple others are injured after a bus flipped over during a crash on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 74 in Dauphin County. 81 southbound is currently shut down between Exits 77 and 72.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday in Lower Paxton Township. Authorities say the crash involved a charter bus carrying 45-50 people and a passenger vehicle. It's unclear exactly what happened, but State Police say the bus did flip on its side.

Multiple people have been taken to Hershey Medical Center with injuries.