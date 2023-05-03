State Police: 3 suspects arrested after stealing horns from Norfolk Southern trains near Harrisburg

Maxwell Brichta, Jackson Snyder and Jose Ruiz were taken into custody after a trooper spotted the train horns in the bed of their pickup truck, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three people were arrested in Dauphin County earlier this month after State Police claim they stole the horns off of three Norfolk Southern trains.

Maxwell Brichta, 20, of Bethlehem, Jackson Snyder, 18, of Allentown and Jose Ruiz, 21, of Milford, were taken into custody by State Police on Cemetery Road near Chestnut Ridge Lane in Middle Paxton Township on the night of April 16, according to police.

A trooper on patrol spotted the suspects' Ford F150 pickup truck driving down a dead-end road at about 1:54 a.m., State Police said.

When the trooper made contact with the vehicle, the occupants claimed they were looking at trains, police said. The trooper observed three train horns lying in the bed of the pickup truck.

When questioned, the suspects allegedly admitted to stealing the horns from three Norfolk Southern trains earlier that night.