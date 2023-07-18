State police looking for children's pantry vandals

Pasta, pudding and more were found littered throughout a food pantries new storage facility after break in

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — "That's all I could see in the beginning was just the pasta all over the whole, every room," said Paula Smith, founder of the Summer Lunch Box food pantry.

Staff found not only pasta, but pancake mix littering the ground and toilets covered in sauce and sticky syrup at their new storage building Tuesday morning along route eleven in Kingsley.

"My other volunteer, she was crying and then I started crying, it was unbelievable," said Smith.

For the last 13 years donations to the pantry have served thousands across the county, and to see this damage from someone who possibly got a meal from them is disheartening.

"I imagine they probably benefit from this or their family does," said Smith. "Because it does reach out to so many people and to do that, you are hurting them too."

State police were called to investigate the vandalism. After officers left, Smith and others wasted no time, breaking out the cleaning supplies and getting to work.

"It had a long like a garage mat that covered the whole thing and so we had to take that out and that has to be power washed and then because it was all covered with pancake mix and pudding," said Smith as she pointed at the now bare concert floor. "The shelves had pudding and the walls had pudding splattered all over it so we had to scrub all the shelves."

Smith says they secured door locks again, and cleaned up most of the mess.

Something that would not have been possible without her volunteers.