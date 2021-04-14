State police camps canceled for second year due to pandemic

For the second year in a row, state police spring and summer camps are canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

DUNMORE, Pa. — State police spring and summer camps are canceled for 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

Officials with the state police call it a big disappointment for the second year in a row.

That includes Camp Cadet, Commissioner’s Honor Camp, and Sunny Day Camp, which hundreds of kids attend each year.

“It was a very tough decision, these camps are the pride and joy of our departments," said Corporal Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police.

State police said while there are vaccines being rolled out, there are still too many health concerns to go ahead with those large-scale camps this year.

“Unfortunately with the entire Commonwealth currently throughout the vaccination process. We needed to take that all into account before making this final decision," added Corporal Miller.

State police said they fully expect those camps will be back next year.

In fact, they have already started planning them.