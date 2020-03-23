State park facilities to remain closed through end of April

The closure affects campgrounds, cabins, and all overnight accommodations.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — State park facilities will remain closed until at least April 30, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The public will still be able to access trails, lakes forests, roads, and parking areas for "passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking."

The closures were initially put in place for two weeks beginning March 17.

Closed DCNR facilities include: