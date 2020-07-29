State leaders hear from bar and restaurant owners about Covid-19 impact

Politicians are expected to come up with a recovery plan to help those businesses.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Coronavirus restrictions have been hard on many businesses, but it's been especially difficult for bars and restaurants to stay afloat.

State leaders in Harrisburg met with some bar and restaurant owners to talk about what can be done to help them get by in this pandemic.

The hearing was held by the State House Majority Policy Committee.

Just last week, the state reduced indoor capacity to 25 percent, down from 50.

People are only allowed to get an alcoholic drink on-site if they are also ordering a meal.

Steve Ertle, manager of the Baymont Lounge near Bartonsville, presented in front of the committee.

He suggested bars and restaurants raise that indoor capacity back to what it was just a few weeks ago at 50 percent.

"We want to be able to survive. We don't know why we're being singled out because the numbers, as I showed in today's [presentation], just are not there," Ertle said.

Rodano's on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre is also having a tough go of it.

Bartender Chase Ricco said business has been cut in half since the pandemic began.

"It's definitely been a little bit slower. Definitely, people are a little on edge, but also I understand where the rules are coming from because it's my health and safety on the line too," Ricco said.

Rikasa, along South Main Street in downtown Pittston, is also struggling because of all these restrictions placed on restaurants.

"It's hurt us all very much. Fortunately, we have some outdoor seating, but majority indoor. We have an upstairs as well that we use for spillover, but it's still, it's not the same," owner Nancy Medico said.

Some businesses focusing more on take out and delivery, like Booyah Burgers and Bites in Wyoming, are able to keep customers coming in and out.

"Everything is packaged to go. We were ready for the pandemic, but it has good and bad days," owner David Favata said.