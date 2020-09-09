State imposes new drink curfew for restaurants and bars

Starting Monday, September 21st alcohol sales at restaurants and bars need to be cut off by 10 p.m.

DALTON, Pa. — Harrisburg has eased some coronavirus restrictions on restaurants.

On one hand, bars and restaurants will soon be allowed to increase their indoor seating capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent.

However, there is a caveat, the governor also wants restaurants to cut off alcohol sales no later than 10 p.m.

The owner of McGrath's Pub in Dalton said this latest restriction is really going to hurt. 10 o'clock is usually when the bar is busiest with customers. Come September 21st, the place will have to be done selling drinks before then.

"I mean we can go to 50 percent, which is good once it starts to get colder. But I mean, 10 o'clock who's to say the virus spreads worse at 10 o'clock? That doesn't make any sense to me," Joe McGrath, owner of McGrath's Pub, said.

In a press conference, health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the commonwealth has bent its curve and slowed the spread of the coronaivrus so restaurants can increase capacity.

"We're at the point where we feel we can raise that occupancy limit but do it in a very safe way," Dr. Levine said.

McGrath said this new drink curfew will also slow business. 10 o'clock is usually a popular time here and his business is already struggling.

"The bars that did make it through this, I don't see them making it past this anymore. They can hold on for another month or two but they are going to have to offer more help," McGrath said.

McGrath said he is making enough to pay the bills but he is worried about what this latest regulation will do to his bottom line.