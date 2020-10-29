State gives updates on Election Day

Millions of Pennsylvanians have already voted and millions more will be heading to the polls on Tuesday.

Pennsylvanians are in the final stretch of what's expected to be a historic election.

Nine million people have registered to vote, and so far more than two million ballots have been received according to the state.

Governor Tom Wolf held a news conference Thursday where he stressed the importance of getting your ballot in on time.



"If you signed up for a mail-in ballot get your vote in now. Don't wait, complete and hand-deliver your ballot today, at a secure drop box or your county election office. Don't rely on somebody else, the mail, just walk it in," said Governor Tom Wolf.



The Governor says hand delivering, rather than mailing your ballot, gives you the peace of mind knowing that your vote made it in on time.

The Department of State Secretary, Kathy Boockvar answered a big question that was on everybody's mind, will ballots that arrive in the mail by Friday after Election Day be counted?



"Under the current status of things they will be counted but I don't know, I'm not going to game out what happens if another filing changes things," said Kathy Boockvar, the Department of State Secretary.



Now for those who requested a mail-in or absentee ballot, but haven't received it yet, there are a few things you can do, either go to your county board of elections office and request a replacement ballot or you can vote by provisional ballot on November 3, Election day.



"No matter what voting method you choose, by mail or in person at your polling place. your vote will be secure, safe, and counted accurately, said Secretary Boockvar.



Remember to make a plan if you decide to vote in person on election day.