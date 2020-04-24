x
State adds more locations for liquor pickup

The list of places to buy booze in Pennsylvania is expanding.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Starting next week, there will be more places to buy wine and spirits in the state.

The Liquor Control Board announced Friday morning that more locations for curbside liquor pickup will be opening on Monday.

Most stores will support curbside service Monday through Saturday – taking a limited number of orders on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. each day and scheduling pickup appointments between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. those days – but some stores will operate on more limited days and hours. 

Click here for the full list of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores providing service.

On Monday, the state began offering call-in orders and curbside pickup at more than 300 stores. With this expansion, there will now be 565 locations for liquor pickup in Pennsylvania.