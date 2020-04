The lights at Penfed Field at Memorial Stadium were lit to honor the class of 2020.

Many high school seniors will not get to finish their final year of school normally due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Educators and the community in Scranton wanted to honor those students after their senior year was cut short.

The lights at Penfed Field at Memorial Stadium in Scranton were lit Friday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.



The scoreboard read 20-20 in honor of the senior class.