St. Joseph's Center announces modified summer fundraising events

Due to the coronavirus, there are new and safe ways to help their cause including a drive-thru chicken dinner and altered the Go Joe bike ride.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A summer staple will be modified this year due to COVID-19.

The traditional fundraising event held at St. Joseph's Center will not take place but officials have devised new and safe ways to support their cause.

There will be a drive-thru chicken dinner and an altered Go Joe bike ride from the backyard. WNEP's telethon will continue air.

At a press conference, Maryalice Jacquinot of St. Joseph's Center explained the changes.

"Good afternoon. Today, on behalf of the St. Joseph's Auxillary, we are announcing plans for this year's summer festival, which like every other aspect of our lives is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Our first concern at the St. Joseph's Center is always the well being of our residents, our clients, and our staff. That has been our priority these past several weeks, and personally, I remain grateful to our staff, especially our direct care staff, for managing so well during these challenging days."

"We know it isn't possible to host the summer festival and Go Joe bike ride and WNEP telethon as it has been in recent years."

"Despite the changes, we have some exciting news to share about this summer's events which include three features."

"The Summer Festival; in lieu of the traditional summer festival and all of its delicious homemade food and many games of chance, the Auxilary will offer a drive-thru chicken dinner."

"The WNEP telethon, continuing its nearly 40-year commitment to the St Joseph's Center, WNEP will host the annual telethon to share inspiring stories about the people and the mission of St. Josephs."

"We have received the most questions about the Go Joe bike ride. Joe does and will ride his bike for St. Joe's. Joe we know is always ready to mix it up and that is true this year also. Joe will ride his bike in a vigorous format in the backyard including during the telethon."

"One added feature this year will be the Go Joe ride along. We know that many people enjoy bike riding alone or as a family and that many more renewed their interest in this pastime during the pandemic."