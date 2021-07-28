Spike in entrepreneurship: The year of kid bosses

It's the summer of young businesspeople. Kids and teens all over our region are making money.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Experts call it a spike in entrepreneurship: kids and teens starting their own businesses in northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

The pandemic put a stop to all kinds of jobs for many last year.

“Kids haven’t been able to do the lemonade stand or the babysitting or doing all this stuff or mowing these lawns or things they otherwise would have done," said Gregg Mursett, CEO of BusyKid.

But this summer, they are getting those chances again.

From baking to babysitting, walking dogs, and more, young entrepreneurs we spoke with say they’re happy to have these opportunities.

Reese Azar, age 10, of the Clarks Summit area, just started her own homemade dog treat business. She donates some of her profits to an animal shelter in Lackawanna County.

“I love dogs, and I love baking, so I just wanted, and I was making treats for my dog all the time, so I don’t know, I just made a business.”

Experts call this is a really positive trend: kids working and learning about money and business.

“Putting those two things together—working and money—is what it’s all about, and I think it sets kids up for success in the future," said Murset.

Murset said these young bosses are pretty tech-savvy, too. He created an app like Venmo that kids can use to get paid for their jobs and businesses called BusyPay.

As for Azar, she says she will stay busy baking those treats.