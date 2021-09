Due to the severity of the rain, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on some Interstates.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Due to the severity of today's rain, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on some Interstates in our area.

Interstate 80 is reduced to 45 miles per hour in Carbon and Monroe counties.

Interstate 81 is down to 55 miles per hour south of the 80 split.