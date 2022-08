An update after a union representing three of the biggest nursing home chains in Pennsylvania put out a strike notice.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials say Guardian-owned nursing home workers represented by SEIU have reached a tentative agreement with their employers.

Meaning, planned strikes at Riverside Rehab and Nursing in Taylor and Guardian Elder Care in Nanticoke have been called off.

There may still be strikes at nursing homes operated by Priority Healthcare and another company in Pottsville, Wilkes-Barre, and East Stroudsburg on September 2nd.