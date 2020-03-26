Social distancing doesn't mean don't move

A company that gathers human mobility data has put together a map that tracks how much people are moving now, as compared to before the coronavirus hit.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — According to the World Health Organization and the CDC, social distancing is the most effective way to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The website, unacast, has come up with a social distancing scoreboard to track people's mobility during the pandemic based on their cell phones.

As coronavirus cases across the county have surged, people's mobility has gone down. According to the data, since the pandemic hit, there's been a 40 percent change in average distance traveled by Americans, which is good for a "B" grade.

Currently, Pennsylvanians seem to be doing well with social distancing according to Unacast, our state has an "A" grade overall.

you Can even break all of this down by county. Here in our area, Lackawanna, Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lycoming Counties all currently have "A" grades. They've decreased movement by at least 42 percent.

Clinton County, on the other hand, is at just 14 percent, which is why it has an "F" grade.

While health experts are urging people to stay inside as much as possible and practice social distancing during this time, those who work in the fitness industry say that doesn't mean sit idle and do nothing. We spoke with John Matulevich of Ruthless Performance, who trains athletes across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.