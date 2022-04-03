Wild wreck leaves car on roof of restaurant in Snyder County

One person is in critical condition after a wild wreck that left an SUV on top of the Golden Chopsticks Restaurant along Routes 11 and 15 in Snyder County.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — One person is in critical condition after the wild wreck that left an suv on top of the golden chopsticks restaurant here along Routes 11 and 15 the very busy golden strip in Shamokin Dam.

When police arrived at the scene they couldn't believe what they were seeing.

"In my 27 years no, I've never seen anything like this," said Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen.

Shamokin Dam's Police Chief tells Newswatch 16 the vehicle that ended up on the roof of the Golden Chopsticks Restaurant was driving erratically southbound on Routes 11 and 15 right in the middle of Friday evening rush hour.

It clipped three vehicles along the road, before entering the parking lot of the restaurant at an extremely high rate of speed.

The vehicle hit a parked minivan and somehow launched itself onto the roof where it finally came to rest.

The wreck totaled the minivan in the parking lot and left debris strewn outside the restaurant.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A toddler was also in the vehicle at the time but was secured in a child safety seat, and miraculously was not seriously hurt.

"We had five total injuries, there were five vehicles that were involved. Out of the injuries, there's one in critical condition, and the other ones were in satisfactory condition from what I understand," said Chief Bremigen.