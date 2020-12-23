Weis Markets donates 10,000 gallons of milk

The donation is part of the grocery store chain's "Fight Hunger" program.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — The parking lot at W&L Nissan in Shamokin Dam was filled with vehicles on Wednesday, but most were not for sale. People waited in line for free gallons of milk, courtesy of Weis Markets and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

"Very nice that Weis and United Way are doing this. Especially this year because it's been a tough year," Aletha Reitz said.

Weis Markets donated 10,000 gallons of milk for this event and two others in Pittston and Harrisburg. It's all part of the grocery store chain's "Fight Hunger" program, which supports local food banks. The milk was given out drive-thru style.

"Let's do this for the communities we serve and those in need. As you know, with this pandemic and what's taking place with COVID-19, there's more of a need than ever before," Weis Markets VP of Advertising and Marketing Ron Bonacci said.

People were given up to two free gallons of milk per vehicle. They stayed in their vehicles and popped their trunks when it was their turn.

"A lot of people support us in the grocery industry at Weis Markets, and we want to give back to the communities that we serve," Bonacci said.

According to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the pandemic has forced many people to ask for help who normally would not.

"We've seen an increase in folks coming through their doors and calling on the phone. This is a really good opportunity to help support the community and give back as we can," Seth Joseph said.