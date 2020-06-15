Video raises concerns in Selinsgrove area

A viral video shows three Selinsgrove Area High School students doing what they call a "George Floyd Challenge."

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A video posted to social media over the weekend shows three male Selinsgrove Area High School students doing what they call a "George Floyd Challenge." The students are in a pool. One student holds another underwater and tells him to stop resisting. The teen who is underwater then comes up for air and says, "I can't breathe."

"It crosses the threshold for people like me that folks are insensitive to what we might struggle with," Jason Little said.

Jason Little has lived in Selinsgrove for 20 years. He has not seen the viral video, but he is upset by it.

"You have a video like that, I think it hurts the community. But it also shows us where people are," Little said.

"They need to understand the impact that it has on us. Here I was teary and sobby all weekend as a white lady. I think about all my friends of color," Kelly Feiler said.

Kelly Feiler has two kids at Selinsgrove Area High School. She plans to attend the next school board meeting to speak out about the video.

"More opportunities to uplift instead of squash," Feiler said.

Selinsgrove Area School District Superintendent Chad Cohrs tweeted about the social media post over the weekend, calling it "racist and discriminatory." He said, "As a public school we are obligated to respect the freedom of speech, even if it is not respectful. We will be exploring what disciplinary action for off-campus behaviors we can take."

People we spoke with would like to see the school district take action.

"It just shows where our kids are at and maybe what they're learning at home. The schools need to have people come in and speak about these things, folks who have actually dealt with the police in that manner," Little said.