Using stickers to prevent dog attacks

The postal service in Selinsgrove is placing paw print stickers on mailboxes of homes with dogs.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — If you're walking down the streets of Selinsgrove, you may notice something different on many of the mailboxes in the borough. The United States Postal Service has placed paw print stickers on mailboxes of homes that have dogs.

"Just yesterday I noticed it, they put them on already for me," said Lesley Skelton of Selinsgrove.

It's all a part of the postal service's nationwide PAWS Program. Residents with dogs received these letters in their mailbox.

The letter states, "It is our expectation that the strategy will reduce the incidents of dog bites and attacks, keeping our employees safe. In addition, we hope to avoid costly dog owner liability in case of an attack."

"It is a great idea. If it keeps one postman from being bitten and a dog being put down because he was bitten, then it is worth it," Elwood Partica of Selinsgrove.

"I think it is a great program because then your mailman doesn't get bit and that, he is warned that there could be an aggressive dog living there," said Skelton.

"I can understand it if some people have some bad dogs that would attack and bite and stuff," said Mike Gesselman of Selinsgrove.

The post office in Selinsgrove is handing out two different stickers. A yellow sticker with a paw print means a dog lives nearby. An orange sticker with a paw print means a dog lives at that residence.

"If it's going to protect my mailman, then so be it," said Skelton.