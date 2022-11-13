Two county manhunt ends with man in custody

Adam Fink has been taken into custody several days after his involvement in a shooting in Mifflin County.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A manhunt in Snyder and Mifflin Counties has come to an end after several days.

Officials say 28-year-old Adam Fink has been taken into custody.

According to state troopers, just after 10 p.m. November 9, Fink was involved in a shooting along route 522 in Decatur Township in Mifflin County.

A 20-year-old victim of that shooting was taken to Hershey Medical Center to be treated. Fink was then seen around the McClure area in Snyder County.

Fink is now locked up in the Mifflin County Prison.