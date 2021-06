The crash happened along Route 11 and 15 in Selinsgrove.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer slammed into the back of several cars Wednesday afternoon in Snyder County.

The crash happened on Routes 11 and 15 in Selinsgrove.

Police say the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital along with the driver of one car.

None of the injuries appeared to be serious.