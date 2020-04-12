Time-honored 'Talk to Santa' radio show goes on despite pandemic

Children four through eight get a chance to talk to Kris Kringle at the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation.

Because of COVID, the holiday season will look a lot different this year.

But some traditions will carry on.



In Central PA, the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation is holding its annual “Talk to Santa" radio show but not like it used to be.



The conference room inside the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation near Sunbury is transformed into a winter wonderland, making this the perfect place to have a chat with Jolly Old Saint Nick.



With the help of their host, youngsters say a chant to fire up the magic radio where Santa is waiting to hear from them.



“Santa, santa, santa, oh! It worked!” cheered host Chad Hersherger to five-year-old Emerson Wolfe from Selinsgrove. “Can you hear the magic radio, Emerson?"

This was the broadcasting company's annual “Talk to Santa” radio show, where children four through eight get a chance to talk to Kris Kringle.

The program is broadcast on two of Sunbury's four radio stations: WKOK and Eagle 107 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

It kicks off each year the Monday after Thanksgiving.



“And it's so to good to talk to Emerson and ho, ho, ho,” laughed Santa over the magic radio.

Kevin Herr is the executive vice president of sales and says “Talk to Santa” has been on the air for 80 years.

However, this year is a bit different; with the pandemic only one child or two if they're related and their parents are allowed in the room.



Herr admits it's more subdued than having a group of kids joking around with Santa together.



“We lose a little bit of that this year but the kids reactions have been just fantastic to just be able to come up and still be able to come up and talk with Santa and the elves the way they have,” said Herr.



For many families, they are repeat customers.



“It’s my fourth year!” said Sloane Bowman from Northumberland.



“It’s a tradition we've done in our family now for, like Sloane says, four years,’ said parent Stephanie Bowman.



And the show may not be the same as years past but to these little ones, it is still always ...



“Special,” said Lindsie Wolfe of Selinsgrove, whispering to her daughter Emerson.

“Special,” said Emerson.

The “Talk to Santa” radio show runs through December 23.